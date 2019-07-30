NORTH SWANZEY — The Cheshire Fair returns for its 81st year Thursday, starting with children’s discount day, when kids 5 through 11 get free admission.
Gates are set to open at 8 a.m. on each of the fair’s four days, followed by the national anthem and then opening acts and events, such as the 4-H goat show Thursday at 9 a.m.
New attractions include a group showing of antique engines and equipment, and a poultry show, featuring chickens and geese for viewing throughout the four days.
Each exhibitor is allowed to sell birds if they wish, and must abide by strict standards, according to Christine Bryer, a Stoddard resident and superintendent of the poultry show.
“It’s exhibition poultry, a national-breed standard like you have with dogs ... so the shows are nationally recognized by the American Poultry Association and American Bantam Association,” Bryer said.
Boxes will be offered to take the birds home, but they must be taken straight from the sale, Bryer said.
Also new this year is the Pine Meadow Children’s Zoo with exotic animals, llamas, alpacas and goats, said John Kenney, a board member and head of entertainment for the fair. Although the fair had a petting zoo a few years ago, he said, this year’s is bigger.
Yet another addition is a tricks-based horse show — the aptly named Horsing Around Show — which is scheduled for three performances on each of the fair’s days.
And beyond the usual truck and tractor pulls, this year will feature pulls by tractor-trailers and motorcycles/trikes.
Another improvement, according to Kenney, will be a professional stage with shows each night by local bands.
“We spent a lot more on our entertainment this year,” Kenney said. “... We’re really trying to bring life into this area.”
Acts scheduled for the fair include but aren’t limited to Norman Smith, Becca Santacroce, Matt Maserve, The Ticket and Tom Foolery.
As for kid-friendly entertainment, Princess Belle will be making an appearance this year, according to Kenney, along with puppets and jugglers.
The annual Little Miss Cheshire Fair contest is slated for Thursday at 4 p.m.
Other mainstays, like the oxen pull and demolition derby, along with novelties such as the butterfly tent, will also return, according to the pamphlet for this year’s fair.
“We do have all this new stuff, but we also have all the favorites that have always been here,” Kenney said.
The demolition derby is one of the last events on the docket for the weekend, starting Sunday at 5 p.m.
Fireworks are set for Thursday at 9:30 p.m. with festivities running until Sunday at 8 p.m.
The fair takes place at the Cheshire Fairgrounds on the corner of Route 12 and Safford Drive in North Swanzey. More information is available at cheshirefair.org.
On tap for Thursday
8 a.m., gates open; national anthem
9 a.m., Matt Maserve (Cheshire Tavern stage); 4-H goat show (Cheshire Barn)
10 a.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); Norman Smith (Pine Grove stage); oxen show, class 1 through 10 (arena); butterfly tent opens; 4-H beef show (cattle ring)
10:30 a.m., 4-H small animal show (Monadnock Barn)
11 a.m., Fun with Princess Belle (community stage)
11:30 a.m., CW trials bicycle stunt show (midway)
noon, cupcake-eating contest (community stage)
1 p.m., midway opens; pedal power pull (community stage)
1:30 p.m., Becca Santacroce (Pine Grove stage)
2 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway)
2:30 p.m., Pirate Man Dan (community stage)
3 p.m., 4-H dairy show (cattle ring); farm tractor pull (grandstands); CW trials bicycle stunt show (midway); oxen pull, 1,400-1,600 pounds (arena)
3:30 p.m., Norman Smith (Cheshire Tavern stage)
4 p.m., Little Miss Cheshire Fair (community stage)
4:15 p.m., Summer Lily Brown (Pine Grove stage)
5 p.m., oxen pull, 2,000 pounds (arena); Black Diamond Band (Pine Grove stage)
5:30 p.m., Pirate Man Dan (community stage)
6 p.m., dairy pee-wee showmanship cattle (cattle ring); Horsing Around Show (midway)
7 p.m., CW trials bicycle stunt show (midway); oxen pull, 2,400 pounds (arena)
7:30 p.m., farm tractor pull/hot farm tractor pull (grandstands); The Ticket (Cheshire Tavern stage)
9:30 p.m., fireworks
10 p.m., midway closes