NORTH SWANZEY — A weekend full of sunshine appears to be in the cards for the Cheshire Fair, after an opening day under a warm, bright sun.
The fair continues into its second day today, with a full slate of entertainment, livestock events and more. Here’s what’s on tap today and Saturday:
Today
8 a.m., gates open; national anthem; pony-mule pulls (arena)
9 a.m., pee-wee dairy showmanship (cattle ring); Matt Maserve (Cheshire Tavern stage)
9:30 a.m., Oak & Ivy (Pine Grove stage)
10 a.m., 4-H sheep showmanship (Monadnock Barn); butterfly tent opens; Horsing Around Show (midway)
11 a.m., Off the Wall Comedy and Juggling (community stage)
Noon, midway opens; lawn and garden tractor pulls (The Pines); CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway); Granite Goat Showdown (Cheshire Barn)
12:30 p.m., 4-H sheep breed show (Monadnock Barn)
1 p.m., The Chicken House Ramblers (Pine Grove stage)
2 p.m., horse show (horse show ring); Horsing Around Show (midway); draft horse pull, 3,100 pounds (arena)
3 p.m., CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)
3:30 p.m., Jack Bowes (Cheshire Tavern stage)
4 p.m., 4-H sheep lead line (Monadnock Barn); Off the Wall Comedy and Juggling (community stage)
5:30 p.m., Chris Bonoli & Blues Monsters (Pine Grove stage)
6 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); horse show (horse show ring)
6:30 p.m., draft horse pull, 3,300 pounds (arena)
7 p.m., CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)
7:30 p.m., April Cushman (Cheshire Tavern stage); Pond Hill Professional Rodeo (grandstands)
8:30 p.m. AudioBody Electronic Circus (community stage)
10 p.m., midway closes
Saturday
8 a.m., gates open; national anthem; tractor pull, stone boat (The Pines)
8:30 a.m., horse show (horse show ring)
9 a.m., Black Roads Band (Pine Grove stage); open sheep show (Monadnock Barn)
9:30 a.m., draft horse pull, 3,200 pounds (arena); Sugar Hill Snubbers garden tractor pull (grandstands)
10 a.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); beef pee-wee showmanship (cattle ring); open beef show (cattle ring); butterfly tent opens
10:30 a.m., Dublin Gas working display (near Cast & Brass area)
11 a.m., Off the Wall Comedy and Juggling (community stage)
Noon, midway opens; CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)
12:30 p.m., Playin Possum (Pine Grove stage); draft horse pull, 3,400 pounds (arena)
1 p.m., Smokey The Bears Birthday Party (community stage); horse show (horse show ring)
2 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway)
2:30 p.m., Dublin Gas working display (near Cast & Brass area); Whiskey Johnson (Cheshire Tavern stage)
3 p.m., CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)
4 p.m., pig scramble (arena)
5 p.m., Off the Wall Comedy and Juggling (community stage)
5:30 p.m., truck pull (grandstands)
6 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); horse show (horse show ring)
7 p.m., draft horse pull free-for-all (arena); CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)
7:30 p.m., Tom Foolery (Cheshire Tavern stage)
8:30 p.m., AudioBody Electronic Circus (community stage); semi-truck pull (grandstands)
10 p.m., midway closes
The fair takes place at the Cheshire Fairgrounds on the corner of Route 12 and Safford Drive in North Swanzey. More information is available at cheshirefair.org.