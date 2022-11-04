Republican Rep. Jennifer Rhodes says she’s proud of her first term in the N.H. House and would like a second. Standing in her way is Democratic candidate Renee Murphy, who finds fault with many of the bills approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature.
The two women appear on Tuesday's election ballot to represent Cheshire House District 17, which takes in Fitzwilliam, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.
Murphy, 55, of Richmond, who works in the software industry, says she’s running for public office for the first time because she doesn’t like the direction the Legislature has taken on issues involving abortion, public education and property tax reduction.
Rhodes, 49, of Winchester, who is a substitute teacher and former real estate agent, sits on the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
She says she wants to be a voice for crime victims and their families and to work on behalf of constituents in an area of the state that doesn’t get the attention of more populous regions.
“When I was campaigning two years ago … the common phrase that I heard repeatedly was that the people didn’t want to be in the forgotten corner of the state any longer,” she said Friday. “And I promised that I would do all I could do to change that, and I generally believe that I delivered on that promise.”
Rhodes said that after major flooding in the Monadnock Region last year, her efforts helped bring emergency equipment to affected towns. She also said she worked successfully to get the Silica Pond Dam in Troy moved up from a low-hazard rating to a significant-hazard rating, which she said should make it easier to access state repair funds.
She is being considered for nomination to the N.H. Highway Commission, which would allow her to further represent the region, Rhodes said.
“I want to continue being the advocate or the liaison between the townspeople and the state,” she said.
This past session, she supported a bill, which did not pass, that would have made it more difficult for people accused of violent crimes to receive bail.
She co-sponsored another bill, which was signed into law, that updated the state’s indecent exposure statute to outlaw so-called “cyber flashing” in which someone transmits an unsolicited lewd image to another person.
Rhodes also voted for a so-called “parental bill of rights” bill, which did not pass.
The measure contained broad language prohibiting infringements “on the rights of parents to direct the upbringing and education of their children” and mandating extensive reports from schools. The N.H. Attorney General’s Office found that it could conflict with state and federal laws against discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.
For her part, Murphy said her opposition to legislation like that convinced her to run for public office.
“I’m watching my property taxes go up, I’m watching people try to secede from the union and the parents' rights bill; I just felt compelled to go outside my comfort zone and run for state rep because I want to be part of the solution to how we keep New Hampshire a place where we all can afford to live,” she said.
Murphy said the parental rights bill would have infringed on administration of public education in a harmful way. She is also an opponent of school voucher systems that she said dilute support for public schools by dedicating resources for tuition expenses at private schools.
“We’re really going to hurt New Hampshire significantly if we don’t really support public schools,” she said.
Murphy also objects to Republican-backed “divisive-concepts” legislation passed last year that sets restrictions on how teachers may discuss discrimination.
“I find it very interesting that we are so afraid of our history,” she said. “And I think we have to give students a safe place to be able to talk to people who are not necessarily their parents because there are situations and times when kids need a safe space to go, and schools can be that.”
Much of the cost of public education is covered by local property taxpayers.
Murphy thinks the state has not lived up to its promises to support local government and that this ends up increasing property taxes, which she said makes it harder for people to afford housing.
“I do think the very large corporations in New Hampshire could be taxed at a higher rate, but I do not want to impact the small businesses at all,” she said.
Murphy has a problem with the idea that decreases in corporate taxes stimulate business growth and that this ultimately helps workers and boosts salaries.
“This ‘trickle-down’ kind of theory has always been a super challenge because we don’t have good housing, we don’t have good wages, so you can’t actually get workers to work here and the money just doesn’t trickle down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.