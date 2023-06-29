The owner of a local trash-disposal company says it went out of business within the past two months.
Eric Hooper said in a phone interview with The Sentinel this week that he closed Cheshire Disposal between the end of April and the end of May due to a lack of workers. He acknowledged he did not communicate this to his customers.
Cheshire County residents who contracted with Cheshire Disposal have complained for weeks on social media that the company hasn't picked up their trash.
The N.H. Attorney General's Office says it's received two complaints against Cheshire Disposal this year from customers reporting they'd paid for trash services that were not delivered, although Hooper denies this.
Cheshire Disposal hasn't posted to its Facebook page since October, but, starting over a month ago, this last post drew 30 comments from people, most of them saying their trash wasn't being picked up.
"I myself, have been blown off for three weeks," someone with the username Jack Davis commented about a month ago. "Then if you try to call them and ask them what's going on they NEVER answer the phone and the answering machine says to leave a message but it's always full. We come on here to voice our grievances and there isn't even any acknowledgment from the company."
Hooper said he lost several employees within the past year, which made things difficult for the business.
"A year ago, I had eight people working for me, and we came into this year with four people working for me," Hooper said. He said he had an employee who would handle phone calls but who had to temporarily leave.
"Now it's just me," he said.
Cheshire Disposal served Cheshire County and, per N.H. Secretary of State records, was based in Winchester. Hooper, who founded the business 10 years ago, said his company served about 1,000 customers, and that his trash route required two or three trucks, each ideally equipped with a driver and a helper.
"I know people are less than happy as I've not been as responsive as I could have been to let them know what's going on," he said. Toward the end of the business' operations, he said, he had been working between 15 and 16 hours per day, trying to pick up trash.
Hinsdale resident Lisa Uskov, one of the people who commented on Cheshire Disposal's Facebook page, said recently that she and her husband, Yury, hadn't had their trash picked up since the end of April.
"We first noticed trash hasn't been picked up after we made our usual payment and Friday came," she wrote in a June 19 email to a reporter. "They didn't come. I called several times and the machine was full. I emailed them and no [reply], I messaged them on Facebook messenger and got no reply either. Then I decided to post my statement on their Facebook page. I never received any reply or apology for their lack of communication."
Since then, she said, Yury has been taking their waste to the Hinsdale transfer center.
"I sent them a [message] on their website and told them I no longer want to do business with them," she said.
Like the Uskovs, Lynn Roderick of Keene said she'd not received service since the end of April and had experienced difficulty trying to contact Cheshire Disposal.
"I noticed that they weren't coming so I reached out to them," she said on June 20. "I was hounding them about when they were coming to pick up the trash."
On May 17, Roderick said, she was contacted by a Cheshire Disposal representative through Facebook, stating that the company would resume the weekly service, but this never happened and she hadn't heard from them since.
"They've just not been very reliable, unfortunately," she said.
She said she'd been taking her garbage to the transfer center but looking to sign with another other waste-disposal company in the area.
In addition to saying they'd been unable to reach Cheshire Disposal, some people on Facebook alleged that despite not receiving garbage pickup, they were still being billed.
Michael Garrity, a spokesperson for the N.H. Department of Justice, said in an email last week that the agency's Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau had received two complaints against Cheshire Disposal this year from customers reporting they'd paid for trash services that were not delivered. Garrity did not provide further information on these complaints, prompting The Sentinel to submit a right-to-know request.
As the agency was aware of only these two reports, Garrity said the department advises anyone else with similar experiences to file a complaint with the state bureau.
Hooper says these allegations are untrue.
"Anyone that is getting a bill is because they still owe us money," he said. "From day one I've made sure that I've never billed anyone until after [picking up their trash]. If you got a bill May 1, that's for April service. I've always billed after the fact."
As for concerns about his responsiveness, Hooper said he was overburdened with running the business on his own.
"With no one in the office, you can't return phone calls because you're dead when you come home," he said. "... I'm only one person, I've done the best I can, which is only so many hours in the day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.