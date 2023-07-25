The median rent for two-bedroom apartments in Cheshire County has risen 35 percent — from $1,068 per month to $1,441 — over the past five years, according to a recently released annual report from N.H. Housing.
The agency's 2023 N.H. Residential Rental Cost Survey, released last week, examines and compiles rental data across the state. The report indicates that finding an affordable apartment anywhere in New Hampshire is difficult, and that this is related to the state's limited housing stock.
Rob Dapice, N.H. Housing's executive director and CEO, wrote in the report that a lack of affordable homes, particularly for first-time buyers, coupled with interest rates around 6-7 percent, has driven many people to remain renters.
"The survey reflects a housing market that remains exceedingly tight, with a high demand for rental units, a low vacancy rate, and ongoing pressure on the affordability of both for-rent and for-sale homes," Dapice wrote.
From 2018-23, median rents statewide climbed 36 percent for two-bedroom units — from $1,296 per month to $1,764 — and 11.4 percent since 2022.
Low vacancy rates also make housing hard to find. For 2023, the vacancy rate for all kinds of rental units in New Hampshire is 0.8 percent (a slight increase from 0.5 percent in 2022). The report notes that a healthy rate would be around 5 percent.
In Cheshire County, the vacancy rate for all apartments is 1.8 percent, an improvement from 0.6 percent in 2022. According to survey data, the closest the county has been to a healthy rental vacancy rate in the past 10 years was in 2016 at 4.9 percent.
To the north, Sullivan County's median rent rose 36 percent in the past five years to $1,316 per month for a two-bedroom unit. That county has a rental vacancy rate of 0.7 percent.
To Cheshire's east, Hillsborough County's two-bedroom median rent rose 47 percent to more than $2,000 per month, with a total rental vacancy rate of 0.6 percent.
To be able to afford the $1,441 median two-bedroom rent in Cheshire County, a household would need to earn $57,600 per year. That is 130 percent of the median renter household income for the county ($44,251), according to the report.
For those earning the median renter household income, an affordable rent would be $1,106 per month. But N.H. Housing finds that only two percent of two-bedroom units are at or below this rate.
According to the Southwest Region Planning Commission’s 2023 housing needs assessment, an extra 1,672 rental units are necessary by 2040 to meet the strain on the region's rental market.
J.B. Mack, assistant director for the Keene-based planning commission, said Monday that while the southwest region of New Hampshire has a decent number of rental units for people of medium income, there are fewer available for those who earn both lower and higher. This, he explained, creates competition.
"Essentially we've identified a mismatch between what people can afford and what we have for housing stock," Mack said.
He added that the region needs a more diversified housing portfolio to accommodate various demographics and loosen the market. This could come in the form of more duplexes, small apartment buildings or accessory dwelling units, he said.
Across the state, N.H. Housing estimates that 23,670 units are needed right now to keep up with demand, and 90,000 will be needed by 2040.
To create a more balanced market for homeowners and renters, Dapice said additional funding and financing tools to support single-family and multifamily housing development is key.
"So too, are evaluating planning and zoning changes in our communities to enable us to add different types of housing to meet the needs of the people of New Hampshire, regardless of their income or age or where they live in the state," he wrote.
N.H. Housing, the state's office of planning and development and the Center for Ethics in Society at St. Anselm College in Manchester collaborated in May to launch the N.H. Zoning Atlas, which evaluates how zoning across New Hampshire affects the state's housing supply.
Data from the zoning atlas — which shows zoning data for every community in the state — indicate that only 16 percent of buildable area in New Hampshire allows for the development of single-family homes on lots less than 1 acre, making it difficult to find land to affordably build these homes. Multi-family development is permitted in even fewer districts than single-family housing.
According to the atlas’ website, the leadership team hopes the project will highlight zoning codes that can be changed to allow for a moderate increase in housing.
