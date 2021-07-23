As Gov. Chris Sununu urged residents during a press conference Thursday to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced that a Cheshire County woman age 60 or older had died of the virus.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 1,385. The state health department reported Thursday that 22 people were in New Hampshire hospitals with the virus.
“Clearly, the case numbers are slowing down, but COVID is very much still with us, especially the Delta variant,” Sununu said at Thursday’s press conference, the first since the state passed the 100,000-case mark.
The state health department also reported yesterday 48 new positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of current diagnosed cases in the state to 308.
As with the rest of the country, cases in New Hampshire are rising. There was an average of 40 newly diagnosed cases per day during the last seven days, the state health department reported Thursday, a 38 percent increase over the previous seven-day period.
Cheshire County has seen 19 new cases in the last 14 days, according to the state. The county is among those with the lowest transmission rates.
Belknap and Coos counties are experiencing the highest rates of new cases, according to the state health department.
Case numbers in New Hampshire remain well below the December peak when the seven-day average was 862. However, health officials are concerned about the rise in cases among the unvaccinated due to the new Delta variant of the virus.
“Folks really need to get vaccinated,” Sununu said. “The Delta variant is very severe. It’s very real. It’s having a very significant impact, specifically with unvaccinated populations and specifically with a younger population — 20-, 30- and 40-somethings.”
About 55 percent of Granite Staters are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.