New Hampshire health officials have announced the COVID-19-related death of another Cheshire County resident, the 10th reported since the pandemic started.
The local woman was 60 or older, as were the 11 other New Hampshire residents whose deaths were announced Thursday. They included two Belknap County men, a Hillsborough County man and two Hillsborough County women, four Rockingham County men, a Strafford County man and a Sullivan County man.
It is unclear whether the Cheshire County death is one of the three that had been reported as of Thursday as part of an outbreak at Keene Center nursing home.
Also Thursday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services added 925 positive COVID-19 tests to the state’s tally. Those tests stretch back several days but don’t include all results, as some were still being processed. The 925 include 35 from Cheshire County, 13 from Sullivan County, 150 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 34 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, a total of 60,294 people have tested positive for COVID-19, about 88 percent (53,128 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest statistics from the state health department. About 10 percent (6,204 people) have active infections. The deaths of about 2 percent (962 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 319 in Cheshire County, 188 in Sullivan County, 1,038 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 219 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Thursday morning, 240 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.9 percent. State health officials don’t provide the current positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
Towns in the region with the highest number of active cases, according to the state, are Keene with 103, Winchester with 38 and Jaffrey with 32. Other area towns with cases in the double digits include Peterborough with 26, Hillsborough and New Ipswich with 25 each, Rindge with 23, Charlestown with 22, Swanzey with 17, Walpole with 16, Antrim and Hinsdale with 13 each and Marlborough with 11.
The only towns in the region listed without cases as of Thursday’s reporting were Acworth, Harrisville and Roxbury.