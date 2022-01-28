Like the rest of New England, Cheshire County should be getting some snow this weekend. How much, though, is still a bit up in the air.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the county in preparation for a coastal storm expected to hit Saturday morning and last through that night. Other areas, like the Seacoast, are under a blizzard warning, with predictions of 12 to 16 inches of snow.
But for those in the Keene area and on the west coast of New Hampshire and Maine, smaller amounts are expected.
"Our confidence [in the snow amounts] drops off the further you get from the coast," Andy Pohl, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gray, Maine, said this morning. "As it looks right now, it's looking like somewhere in that 6- to 9-inch range for Cheshire County."
Pohl added that by the end of Friday, when the weather service has a firmer grasp on the storm's impact, Cheshire County could be bumped up to a winter storm warning.
"There's going to be some snow; it just depends on if it breaks that 6-inch barrier or not," he said.
Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour are also expected, according to the watch.
Pohl said this is easier to predict and that Cheshire County will likely see those powerful winds, especially in higher elevations.
He added that if anyone plans to travel Saturday, they should double check the weather before they leave.
"If you're heading east or down into Massachusetts ... you might be heading right into the storm," Pohl said.
And if you're on the road Saturday, take it slowly, and make sure your vehicle is cleaned off before you head out.
Since 2002, under Jessica's Law, New Hampshire residents have been legally required to clear snow off their cars before driving. Jessica Smith, 20, was killed in Peterborough in 1999, when ice from a tractor-trailer hit a box truck, which then struck her car.
Drivers who violate the law face fines of $250 to $500 for a first offense and $500 to $1,000 for subsequent offenses.
In preparation for the storm, Eversource said it's prepositioning equipment and crews across the state in case they need to respond quickly to any outages, according to a news release from the company Friday.
"This storm continues to be tough to track, and we aren't leaving anything to chance. We have hundreds of line, tree and service workers who will be geared up and ready to respond to this storm and any damage it may cause to the electric system," Eversource President of New Hampshire Operations Doug Foley said in the release.
The release also notes that restorations may take longer than usual, depending on the volume of outages.
If wires are down, people should stay clear of them and immediately report it to 9-1-1, as well as to Eversource, either at eversource.com or by calling 800-662-7764, the release says.