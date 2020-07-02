The N.H. Superior Court system plans to resume jury trials and grand jury proceedings later this summer, starting in Cheshire County.
As the COVID-19 pandemic grew in March, the court system postponed most in-person business, including jury trials, though other hearings continued when possible via telephone and video conference. The court system says more than 1,000 Superior Court jury trials were put on hold over the past three months.
A committee of judges, clerks and administrative staff has drafted guidelines to allow trials to go forward with “strict precautions” to reduce the risk of the virus’s spreading, the court system announced in a news release Tuesday. Defense attorneys, prosecutors and the chief medical officer of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services also weighed in.
The first pilot trial is planned for mid-August in Cheshire County Superior Court.
“We weighed the need for a speedy trial with the concern for COVID-19 cautions and decided … that a gradual resumption process is feasible in a low-infection county,” Chief Justice of the Superior Court Tina Nadeau said in a prepared statement.
Of the 5,782 infections that had been confirmed in New Hampshire as of Tuesday, 1.2 percent were from Cheshire County, according to the state health department.
The committee decided in-person jury trials are necessary because holding them virtually would “raise a host of constitutional concerns,” Nadeau said.
The guidelines include a range of modifications to jury selection, courtroom procedure and public access to align with public-health recommendations. For instance, more of the jury-selection process will occur remotely, witnesses will wait outside the building until needed, and jurors will deliberate in the courtroom itself to accommodate social distancing.
Paul Cuno-Booth can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1409, or pbooth@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @PCunoBoothKS