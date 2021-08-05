A new federal policy halting evictions in most places has been extended to Cheshire County due to rising COVID-19 cases locally, the N.H. Judicial Branch announced Thursday.
Renters must give their landlord a declaration saying why they qualify for that protection and why they can't pay their rent. (The form can be found at https://bit.ly/37lVYLk.) If a renter has given the document to their landlord as part of the previous eviction moratorium, they don't have to fill it out again.
The new policy, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued this week after its previous moratorium lapsed last weekend, covers only counties where the CDC has identified “substantial” or “high” level of COVID-19 transmission. Those areas comprise about 90 percent of the U.S. population, according to news reports.
In New Hampshire, Cheshire County was added to the list of covered places Thursday because the CDC now reports that it has “substantial” transmission of the virus, according to a news release from the Judicial Branch. That category is defined as having between 50 and 100 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days. The county was previously considered to have a "moderate" transmission rate.
Data from the state health department Thursday show Cheshire County with 94.6 cases per 100,000 in the past 14 days.
Tenants in Belknap and Grafton counties — both of which also have "substantial" transmission rates — are now covered under the new eviction moratorium, too. Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties — all of which had “substantial” transmission levels as of Wednesday, the CDC reported — were immediately covered under the new rules, the N.H. Judicial Branch announced that day.
Circuit courts in all six counties have paused eviction proceedings, effective immediately, according to the Judicial Branch. Any of the cases that had resumed this month will be halted again.
State officials are monitoring COVID-19 transmission rates in the remaining counties not covered under the new policy and will change eviction-case procedures as needed, the Judicial Branch announced in its news release. (Coos County was also upgraded to having a "substantial" transmission rate Thursday, but judicial officials had not yet announced any changes there as of Thursday afternoon.)
Many renters are eligible for the state’s $200 million Emergency Rental Assistance program, which launched in March using federal funding.
That program had distributed $30 million to more than 4,600 households as of July 30, according to data published online by the N.H. Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery. More information about the program and applications for relief are available via the independent state agency N.H. Housing at www.nhhfa.org/emergency-rental-assistance.