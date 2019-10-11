Cheshire County’s elected sheriff has endorsed Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic presidential primary.
In a letter to the editor, Sheriff Eliezer “Eli” Rivera, a Democrat, said Buttigieg can bring people together to tackle big issues like mental health and substance misuse and restore a lost “sense of purpose in a rapidly changing world.”
“These challenges cannot be solved by law enforcement officers alone — they cut to the core of our nation and what it means to be American, they need to be addressed from the highest office in the land,” Rivera wrote. “Our country may be in a crisis, but I have hope in Pete Buttigieg.”
Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Ind.
Rivera praised Buttigieg’s plans for national service, mental health care and expanding health insurance coverage, as well as immigration.
“As the only Hispanic Sheriff in New Hampshire, I appreciate that Pete is calling for common-sense immigration reform and offering a path to citizenship to those fleeing violence, while still protecting our nation,” Rivera wrote.