Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera is among several area veterans whose names appeared on a list of more than 200 across the state endorsing U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's bid for re-election.
Rivera served in the Coast Guard and the Army Reserve.
The others are Scott Chase, Keene, Navy; Cynthia Lora Chase, Keene, Navy; Joe Clayton, Richmond, Army; John Franklin, Peterborough, Navy; William Hay, Keene, Army; Richard Holmes, Charlestown, Army; Roger Lessard, Greenfield, Army National Guard; Patricia Martin, Rindge, Air Force; Kathleen Richards, Keene, Navy; Kris Roberts, Keene, Marine Corps; Stillman Rogers, Richmond, Army; and David Swenson, Keene, NSA.
“Our veterans fought for our freedom here in New Hampshire, and it’s our responsibility to make sure they receive the benefits they earned when they come home,” Shaheen said in a prepared statement from her campaign. “Throughout my career I have worked to make a difference for our veterans and to expand community care throughout New Hampshire."
Shaheen, a Democrat who lives in Madbury when she's not in Washington, is running in Tuesday's election against Republican Bryant "Corky" Messner of Wolfeboro and Justin O'Donnell, a Nashua Libertarian.
—Sentinel staff