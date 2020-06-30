Two more Cheshire County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 among the 14 newly confirmed cases announced by state health officials Monday.
The latest positives, which also include four cases from Hillsborough County outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua, bring the Granite State’s official tally to 5,760. Of that number, 4,435 have recovered and 367 have died — a death toll that remained unchanged from the state’s last update Sunday.
About 10 percent of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, but none of the newly identified cases have been hospitalized.
As of Monday, one to four known cases of the viral disease were listed locally in Antrim, Bennington, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.
Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the state, according to health officials. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak.