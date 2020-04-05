One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Cheshire County, bringing the number of known cases to 11, according to the state health department Sunday night.
The case is in one of the seven communities already identified by the department: Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland. All of them still have fewer than five cases.
There are 48 new positive test results in the state as of Sunday, with 669 total cases in New Hampshire, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services. Besides the Cheshire County case, there are 16 new cases in Rockingham County, seven in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, five cases in Merrimack County, two in Carroll County and one in Strafford County. Nashua had six additional cases and Manchester four.
Officials said there are six people whose residence they're still trying to determine.
There have been no additional deaths reported. Nine people have died in New Hampshire from the disease. The health department says 92 people have been hospitalized (six of them from the most recent cases) and 147 have recovered.
The state notes that community-based transmission of the virus continues to increase.
People are advised to stay home as much as possible, wash their hands often with soap at water for at least 20 seconds and practice social distancing.