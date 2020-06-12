Cheshire County has seen another positive test for COVID-19, and seven more New Hampshire residents’ deaths have been attributed to the viral disease.
The latest Cheshire case brings the county’s cumulative total to 60. These were among the latest data points reported Thursday by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
All seven of the newly announced deaths involved Hillsborough County residents who were at least 60. They included two men and five women.
So far, 5,209 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, and 3,665 of them — 70 percent — have recovered from it. A total of 308 deaths have been attributed to it, and 504 people have been hospitalized.
Among the 34 additional cases announced in the state Thursday were one in Sullivan County and 10 in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of that morning, current cases were listed locally in Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge and Winchester. Aside from Peterborough, which was listed with six current cases, each of the others was listed with one to four.