The state health department has announced 81 new positive cases of novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total of known cases to 621.
Cheshire County has an additional new case, bringing the total to 10 known cases.
It is not clear where in the county the person with the latest positive test lives, but it appears to be in one of the seven communities where a previous positive has been announced. Those communities are Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation, and three people's county of residence is still being determined, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services Saturday night.
Of those that are known, there were 26 new cases in Rockingham County, six in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, four each in Merrimack County and in Strafford County, three each in Belknap County and in Grafton County, and one in Sullivan County. Manchester had 23 new cases and Nashua had seven.
Two more people have died, both men over age 60 who live in Hillsborough County. A total of nine New Hampshire residents have lost their lives to COVID-19, the state agency said.
Six of these new cases have required hospitalization, the health department said, and a total of 86 people with positive cases have been hospitalized. One hundred and forty six people have recovered.
The state notes that community-based transmission of the virus continues to increase.
People are advised to stay home as much as possible, wash their hands often with soap at water for at least 20 seconds and practice social distancing.