Restaurants in New Hampshire will be allowed to reopen for indoor dining June 15, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday.
Establishments in the hardest-hit southeastern counties — Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford — must remain at 50 percent capacity. In the other six counties, including Cheshire and Sullivan, restaurants can open at 100 percent capacity.
In all cases, tables must be placed at least six feet apart, and other safety requirements — such as cleaning and mask-wearing by staff — remain in effect, Sununu said.
At the same Friday afternoon news conference, Sununu said he expects the state to “sunset” its stay-at-home order June 15 in favor of a “stay-at-home advisory.” He said that would give residents more flexibility, while still maintaining a heightened advisory to protect seniors and other more vulnerable populations.
Sununu also announced several other reopening steps Friday.
Wedding receptions can resume June 15, so long as venues keep to 50 percent capacity. Sununu encouraged attendees to keep social distancing in mind.
“There will be no funky chicken allowed in the state of New Hampshire,” he joked, after a reporter asked whether dancing would be banned. “We are not saying no dancing. We are strongly discouraging it.”
Some additional outdoor recreation facilities that do not require large assemblies, ranging from batting cages to petting zoos, are allowed to reopen immediately. Sununu also relaxed some of the restrictions on golfing and beach activities, including allowing sunbathing.
Overnight summer camps will be allowed to resume June 28. Day camps can begin on June 22. Both will need to incorporate social distancing, limit group sizes and follow a range of other health and safety precautions.