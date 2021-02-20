The deaths of 25 Cheshire County residents have now been attributed to COVID-19, with Friday’s announcement of the virus-related death of another local man 60 or older.
State health officials Friday also reported the death of a Hillsborough County man who was also at least 60, as well as as 379 more positive tests for the disease.
The 379 positives included 15 from Cheshire County, seven from Sullivan County, 50 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 21 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 72,767 people have tested positive for COVID-19, about 94 percent (68,559 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About four percent (3,056 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of about two percent (1,152 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 146 in Cheshire County, 69 in Sullivan County, 401 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 70 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 1.3 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate of antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Friday morning, 116 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.