Cheshire County is eyeing half a million dollars in federal funding that it would put toward an ongoing effort, led by area business leaders, to attract people to the Monadnock Region.
That money would primarily be used to hire a tourism coordinator for the local chamber of commerce and to create a strategic plan for drawing people to the area, Suzanne Bansley, the county’s grants manager, told county commissioners Wednesday.
If the $500,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration is approved, the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce would kick in an additional $125,000, Bansley said. Ideas for that money also include helping local entrepreneurs start their own businesses and bringing a high-profile speaker to the annual Monadnock International Film Festival, she said.
Cheshire County’s three commissioners voted unanimously at their weekly meeting Wednesday to request the federal aid.
That money would supplement a marketing campaign the local chamber launched earlier this year, intending to secure the region’s long-term economic stability as its population continues to age.
Formally known as the Promoting the Monadnock Region Initiative, the campaign aims to draw visitors, workers, higher-education students and young families to southwestern New Hampshire to combat that “demographic headwind,” then-chamber President and CEO Phil Suter said in early June. That work would be split into two phases: the first, to determine how to brand the region, and the second, to begin attracting people who are considering either moving or visiting, chamber officials said at the time.
Luca Paris, a Keene restaurateur who succeeded Suter as chamber president over the summer, said Wednesday he thinks the project will help attract both workers and customers. That starts with creating a common identity for the region, he said.
"It unifies what our similarities are throughout the region and who we are," he said. "It kind of gives us a launching point of how we present ourselves to the world around us.”
The chamber’s marketing push is already underway after it was awarded a $300,000 grant, also from the EDA, in late May and raised another $100,000 from local donors, Bansley said Wednesday.
The organization, which recently opened a Peterborough branch, has hired North Star Place Branding and Marketing, a national firm, to help with the initial steps, according to Paris. That will include launching a region-wide survey next week to gauge how residents view their communities.
"We're at the information-gathering stage," he said.
The county's new funding request "naturally dovetails" with the branding campaign, Paris said, by highlighting the amenities that bring people to the area.
If approved, that request would tap a $750 million EDA program Congress created earlier this year as part of a COVID-related stimulus bill and which is meant, in part, to support travel, tourism and outdoor recreation projects.
Those funds cannot be used for marketing purposes, Bansley told county commissioners Wednesday. Instead, they would primarily go toward hiring the tourism coordinator, a chamber employee who she said could help local businesses “beef up” their online presence so they’re more visible to potential visitors.
“We have a lot of great tourist businesses without incredibly obvious information on their websites,” she said. “They don’t even know that their address isn’t there.”
Paris said Wednesday he'd hope to keep a tourism coordinator at the chamber beyond the two-year EDA grant.
The federal assistance would also be used to create a strategy for attracting people to the Monadnock Region, which Bansley said would be developed by the Southwest Region Planning Commission. It could also go toward professional photographs and videos of the area, she said.
And the funds would help the Keene-based Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship provide training initiatives and technical support for local entrepreneurs, according to Bansley. With few bike-rental shops in the area, she suggested that those opportunities could help someone could start a new business to take advantage of the Monadnock Region’s rail trails.
“Nobody can come from outside the region to enjoy it unless they have their own bike,” she said.
Applications for an EDA grant are due by the end of January, though that funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Bansley.
The county will likely learn the next month whether its request has been approved, she said. The tourism-related work would then start several months later.
Bansley noted, however, that the city of Keene has also applied for a $2.3 million grant from the same program to support its planned Transportation Heritage Trail — a rail trail expansion project celebrating the region’s history that involves moving or rehabilitating several bridges.
Federal officials are unlikely to approve funding for more than one project in New Hampshire, she said. Still, Bansley said developing the grant proposal has helped the chamber hone its plans for the marketing push.
“A lot of planning and discussions and strategy came out of this,” she said. “… It was well worth everyone’s effort, even if nothing comes out of it in terms of money.”
County Commissioner Jack Wozmak, whose district largely covers towns west of Keene, including Hinsdale, Swanzey and Winchester, said he hopes the chamber focuses on advertising local tourist attractions rather than developing a new identify for the region.
“I don’t think we struggle with who we are,” he said. “The problem is we don’t tell anybody … I hope we’re really past the talk stage, and we end up doing something.”