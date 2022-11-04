Election 2022

Cheshire County Register of Deeds Anna Tilton, a Democrat, is up for re-election for a fifth term in Tuesday’s general election, and she’s facing off against Republican Maria Santonastaso.

Find information about the candidates, voting, sample ballots and more for the upcoming election at www.sentinelsource.com/vote/ Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at

@byTrishaNail.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.