Cheshire County Register of Deeds Anna Tilton, a Democrat, is up for re-election for a fifth term in Tuesday’s general election, and she’s facing off against Republican Maria Santonastaso.
Both candidates ran unopposed in the Sept. 13 primaries.
Per state law, the register of deeds in each New Hampshire county serves as a bookkeeper for land and property transactions filed in books, papers and other records.
Tilton, 66, of Keene, said she hopes to “... continue to protect the official record and to preserve these important documents for generations to come.” She stated the county’s archive of deeds dates back to 1771.
“The top priority of the register of deeds is to maintain, protect and preserve the county land records,” Tilton said in emailed answers to questions from The Sentinel. “... My dedicated staff and I work to continue to ensure the office runs efficiently as we strive to provide the citizens of Cheshire County with exceptional and professional service.”
In her time as register, Tilton said she’s remained steadfast in recording all of Cheshire County’s real-estate purchases, sales, financing and refinancing numbers and mortgage information.
She added that her staff, comprising four people at the time, was able to make a seamless transition to remote transactions beginning in March 2020 when the registry office in the Cheshire County Administration Building in Keene closed to in-person visits. The office implemented e-recording programs starting in 2013, which Tilton said more people made use of when the registry closed its doors to visitors, though she said staff was present in the office throughout the closure.
“Previously implemented e-recording programs and other office protocols allowed mortgage companies, banks and other entities to send their documents to be safely recorded and returned electronically,” Tilton said of the COVID impact. “This was very important to make sure that documents were available as needed, when needed, to those who were transacting real estate and financing during that time.”
The office has since reopened to in-person transactions, but e-recording options remain available.
Tilton said she’s lived in Cheshire County for more than 50 years, having grown up in Swanzey and later living in Harrisville and Marlborough. She previously served as the county’s register of probate and was a state representative. She added that she served as an elected trustee for the Frost Free Library in Marlborough for more than 10 years.
Tilton said she’s also worked in several education positions.
“I worked with high school seniors at Keene High School in the Jobs for N.H. Graduates program,” Tilton wrote in her email. “I eventually worked for many years at Keene State College as an administrative assistant in the vocational education department, geography department and the Center for Holocaust Studies.”
She noted she was formerly a job coach and worked with adults with intellectual disabilities and traumatic brain injuries.
Over her four terms as register, Tilton said she’s wanted to better preserve “unofficial” records like plans and indexes from historical land surveyors Herman Chase, William House and Samuel Wadsworth, but said these initiatives don’t have adequate funding.
“These noted surveyors gave their historically important records to the registry to make available to present-day surveyors and others to use in their research,” Tilton said. “... At some time I hope funding becomes available to make these old ‘unofficial’ records as secure as our official records are for use by future generations.”
The Sentinel made several attempts to contact Santonastaso, who lives in Rindge, but she could not be reached for comment.
