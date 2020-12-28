New Hampshire's health department on Monday announced another 861 people have tested positive for COVID-19, at least 38 of whom live in Cheshire County.
That total includes results going back several days, and the state continues to process results received in that timeframe.
The state also announced that seven more people have died due to COVID-19. They were a man and a woman from Grafton County, two Hillsborough County women, a Rockingham County man, and a man and a woman from Strafford County. All were at least 60 years old.
To date, New Hampshire has recorded 715 COVID-19 deaths out of 41,670 people who have tested positive for the viral disease.
There were about 5,500 known active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, 185 of them in Cheshire County.
Also on Tuesday the state announced 132 new cases in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua, and 12 new cases in Sullivan County.
The daily positivity rate for the testing method known as PCR was 9.3 percent.
In The Sentinel's coverage area, Keene had the most active cases as of Monday with 48. It was followed by Peterborough with 32; Swanzey with 27; Jaffrey and Rindge with 13 each; Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Winchester with 11 each; Troy with eight; and Charlestown with seven.
Most other local towns had one to four cases each. Only four of the area's smallest communities — Acworth, Langdon, Nelson and Sullivan — had no known active cases as of Monday.