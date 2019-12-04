Historical preservation and land conservation projects in the Monadnock Region were awarded a total of $700,000 in grants in the latest round of LCHIP funding, announced Wednesday.
New Hampshire’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program awards matching grants to projects every year, aiming to preserve the state’s natural and cultural resources. This year’s grants to local projects are:
* $400,000 to help The Nature Conservancy preserve 1,368 acres of land on the eastern side of Surry Mountain in Gilsum and Surry
* $125,000 for a conservation easement the Monadnock Conservancy plans to purchase on Picadilly Farm in Winchester
* $95,000 to the Chesterfield Historical Society for its restoration of the Stone House Tavern
* $75,000 toward the town of Winchester’s rehabilitation of the Center Church’s clock tower
* $5,000 to support the Hinsdale Historical Society’s restoration of the Col. Ebenezer Hinsdale House
LCHIP was established by the N.H. Legislature and is supported by fees. Its grants fund up to 50 percent of a project's cost.
This year’s grants support projects in every county, according to Dijit Taylor, LCHIP’s executive director. But she noticed the significant number of Monadnock Region projects. “We were down there left, right and center,” she said.
Cheshire County projects took home five of the 32 grants awarded this year and one-fifth of the total award pot of $3.5 million. A news release from LCHIP called the process “highly competitive,” with more than $7 million worth of applications.
The $400,000 grant to The Nature Conservancy, the biggest single award in the state this year, is part of a push to protect 1,368 acres that the current landowners want to sell. The organization is working to piece together the $3.6 million project cost by Dec. 31, when its option to buy the land expires.
“This grant from LCHIP really gives us a boost to see that finish line,” Jim O’Brien, a spokesman for the conservancy, said Wednesday.
The conservancy has been interested in the land in part because it helps link other conserved lands in southwestern New Hampshire. The organization has said it would improve the existing trail network and allow continued recreational access.
With the LCHIP money, the conservancy is about $500,000 away from its goal, he said, and the organization plans to continue fundraising from individual donors over the next month. It has also applied to a separate state grant program meant to protect drinking water sources, which could provide additional funding.
“We’ve seen a lot of support in the community for the project, so we’re very optimistic as we move ahead,” O’Brien said.
The other local conservation project selected by LCHIP aims to make sure Picadilly Farm on South Parrish Road in Winchester stays a farm long after owners Jenny and Bruce Wooster move on.
"We’re enthusiastic about local agriculture, and hope that it will continue here for as long as possible so people in this community can continue to enjoy the benefits,” Bruce Wooster said.
About 46 of the vegetable farm’s roughly 70 acres are already subject to a conservation easement. Now, the Monadnock Conservancy plans to purchase an easement on another 22 acres — protecting all but a handful of remaining acres that include the farmhouse and other infrastructure, according to Stacy Cibula, the conservancy’s executive director.
“We’re focusing a lot on farmland conservation, so this project was a high priority for us,” Cibula said.
A conservation easement, which restricts development on a property in perpetuity, is a tool conservation organizations use to protect land without owning it outright. In the case of farmland, an easement allows continued agricultural use but prevents the land from being converted to housing or other forms of development. Meanwhile, the farmers receive financial benefits that can keep them afloat or help them retire, without selling land off to private developers.
The Picadilly Farm project is not just about preserving open space, but ensuring a future for agriculture in the region, Cibula said. “This is really an important farm in our region, and one we would like to see remain viable for future generations.”
Cibula said the project has a budget of about $337,000, with $125,000 of that coming from the LCHIP grant.
The three other projects involve historic structures.
The $95,000 LCHIP grant is a boost to the Chesterfield Historical Society’s plans to renovate the old Stone House Tavern at the corner of Route 9 and Route 63. The wooden part of the structure dates to 1790, while the stone house was built in 1831, according to the historical society, which bought the house last year and hopes to open it as a museum.
“We are thrilled," said Pam Walton, the historical society's vice president. "... This is going to, of course, allow us to begin actual restoration of the stone house.”
The LCHIP funds will help pay for the first phase of renovations, involving the chimneys, roof and other exterior work, which Walton expects to begin next year. Interior renovations are planned for a later phase.
Walton said the historical society continues to fundraise for the project and is exploring other grants.
Winchester received $75,000 toward rehabilitating the Center Church’s steeple, which contains an antique, town-owned clock. Taylor, the LCHIP director, said the town wants to protect the clock by shoring up the tower structurally and repainting it.
The smallest grant this year, $5,000, went to the Hinsdale Historical Society. The money will cover half the cost of replacing the shingle roof on part of a house built in 1759 and once owned by the town’s namesake, Col. Ebenezer Hinsdale, according to Sharron Smith, the historical society’s vice president. She said it's the oldest standing residence in town.
The roof replacement is one piece of a project that also includes renovations to the Anna Hunt Marsh room, which was added in 1801 by the house’s second owners, Dr. Perley Marsh and Anna Hunt Marsh. Anna Hunt Marsh bequeathed $10,000 in her will to establish what later became the Brattleboro Retreat, and the Retreat has given $12,000 to the project, Smith said.
The historical society is continuing to fundraise for the renovations, which have an estimated total price tag of $60,000, Smith said.
The house sits on 37 acres along the Connecticut River, off Brattleboro Road. The historical society, which has owned it since 2009, houses its collection there.