State health officials Tuesday announced 132 more COVID-19 cases, at least five of them in Cheshire County.
With no additional COVID-19-related deaths reported, New Hampshire’s tally stands at 483.
To date, 11,448 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 83 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
In addition to the five Cheshire County cases, the 132 positives reported Tuesday include six for which the county of residence was still being determined, four from Sullivan County and 17 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
A total of 1,450 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. As of Tuesday morning, 41 people were in hospitals, of the 784 people known to have been hospitalized for the virus since the pandemic started.