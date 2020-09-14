Cheshire County, as well as eastern and central Hillsborough County, are at an elevated fire risk, according to a statement issued Monday by the National Weather Service.
Monday is predicted to have a combination of northwest winds between 30 and 50 miles per hour, full sunshine and dry conditions, the statement says.
Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said open burning is “strongly discouraged” today.
He added the statement is in effect until Monday afternoon, but another may be issued Tuesday as dry conditions are expected to continue.
Monday’s fire warning is one of many repercussions of the ongoing drought in New Hampshire.
The northern tier of Cheshire County has faced moderate drought conditions since late June, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System, while the remainder of towns were considered “abnormally dry.”
As of Monday, the entire state is facing moderate to severe drought, according to NIDIS.
Moderate drought conditions, NIDIS says, can cause damage to crops and pastures and contribute to water shortages. Voluntary water-use restrictions are requested under these conditions.