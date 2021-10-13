Cheshire County Commissioners got a preview Wednesday morning of what it might cost to outfit sheriff's deputies with body cameras.
Commissioners heard a presentation from Chief Deputy Todd Faulkner, who laid out examples of costs for two different types of camera systems, one that stores data using the cloud — an online server — or one using in-house storage that requires management by sheriff's department personnel.
Sheriff Eli Rivera said the purpose of the presentation — held during the commissioners' regular meeting and accessed virtually by The Sentinel — was to give county officials a better understanding of why the department is interested in pursuing body cameras. However, he said that the state's original plan to make grants available that would cover 100 percent of the cost has changed, and now only matching grants are being made available.
"At some point, if we were to go forward with providing cameras, there will be a cost that the county would have to incur because of the matching funds for grants," he said.
According to the example given by Faulkner, the cost for the less expensive, in-house management version of the program would be $12,000 to purchase the cameras and docking systems, an initial start-up cost of $15,000 for the data storage system, $600 yearly to license that server, and the purchase of redaction software for around $5,000.
Meanwhile, the cloud system would cost much more but also perform more functions, Faulkner said. The cost of purchasing cameras would remain at $12,000, but the five-year contract for server management would cost $53,728 annually. Faulkner said figures for both are based on quotes the department got from Axon, an Arizona-based supplier of law enforcement cameras and other supplies.
The cloud server, Faulkner explained, would be more convenient to use and would more easily organize the data. He said to share it with people who need to see it, such as attorneys, the department can just send them a link in an email.
"We send it to them with a link from the cloud service, it tracks when they got it, when they downloaded it," he said. "We can tell them what they can and can't do with it."
The county's 2021 budget has $50,000 earmarked for body cameras for the sheriff's department. The county is still considering where to buy the cameras from, which will ultimately determine the final cost.
Another element of Faulkner's presentation focused on the way that wearing body cameras impacts officers' relationship with the communities they serve. He said public expectations of police officers are changing, and that being able to show someone exactly how an incident played out goes a long way toward helping police gain public trust.
Advocates for body camera use say that by recording police-civilian interactions, the cameras help curb misconduct and hold bad actors accountable — though research is largely unclear on whether they reduce use of force by law enforcement.
Faulkner, who was previously a police chief in Hinsdale and involved with that department's body camera rollout in 2014, said Hinsdale officers showed improvement when they knew their actions were being recorded.
"When I implemented the body camera program in Hinsdale, I actually was able to measure and see a better quality of law enforcement because they were being monitored," he said. "I'm not saying they were doing it wrong, they just were more cautious and they selected their words better. And sometimes just the way you present your words can keep an incident from going south."
He said a 2017 Pew Research Center study found that 93 percent of people favor the use of body cameras by police officers and that 66 percent of people think police are likely to be better behaved when on camera. However, Faulkner also noted there were a few negatives to the project, including its cost, added responsibilities for existing staff and a higher influx of Right to Know requests seeking body camera footage.
Keene is also in the process of implementing a body camera program. Police Chief Steven Russo said in August that he's hoping to purchase the cameras in the spring.
At least one commissioner isn't sold on the body camera idea. Commissioner Jack Wozmak said that while he realizes that there have been problems around law enforcement accountability in other communities, he hasn't seen it in Cheshire County.
"I still come back to my naïve, perhaps, belief and respect and observations over the last 20, 30 years that we're fixing a problem that we don't have," he said. "I know it exists, but I've never seen it here."
Faulkner said that while he understands Wozmak's concerns, society is changing locally. Recounting his experience in Hinsdale, he explained that officers in more rural areas have started to find themselves dealing with more and more incidents that one would expect to take place in larger areas.
Faulkner said eventually, a critical event will take place where body camera footage will be needed to get to the truth of the matter.
"It's not if," he said. "It's when."