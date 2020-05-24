The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services this afternoon announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 – based on positive test results – bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 4,149.
One additional coronavirus-related death was also announced: a female resident of Hillsborough County who was at least 60 years old. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire is 209.
Hillsborough County, including the cities of Manchester and Nashua, continues to be the hardest hit county in the state with 2,095 confirmed cases.
Cheshire County picked up another case since yesterday's reporting. The total number of known COVID-19 cases in Cheshire now stands at 52, according to information released by the state.
Besides the one in Cheshire County, 15 of the new cases announced today live in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. Twenty-eight live in Manchester, and two live in Nashua.
Eight of the new cases live in Merrimack County, another eight live in Rockingham County and one lives in Strafford County, according to state statistics.
One of the new cases is under age 18; the remainder are adults. Fifty-one percent are female, and 49 percent are male. Four of these cases have no identified risk factors, according to state health officials.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in all counties, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Some 61,386 people in the state have been tested for the novel coronavirus.