Cheshire County may be a lot different from Tunisia, a northern African nation bordered by Algeria and Libya. But Joey Hood said he treasures his upbringing in the Monadnock Region ahead of accepting his new job: U.S. ambassador to Tunisia.
Hood, 48, a Hinsdale native and intermittent Keene resident, spoke with The Sentinel at a table at Brewbakers Café on Saturday about preparing for his upcoming dignitary duties as he practiced his French literacy by reading a novel.
By unanimous voice vote of the U.S. Senate, Hood became ambassador to Tunisia at 2 a.m. on Dec. 22 following several months of reviews of his applications in spring and summer 2021 to a number of countries.
“I woke up [that] morning and looked at my phone and it had a message of congratulations from our Deputy Secretary [Wendy Sherman],” he said. “I didn’t even have to read the message; I knew that’s what that was going to be about.”
Celebrating over a glass of champagne, Hood said the next step in the process was awaiting President Joe Biden to sign an order stating the U.S. federal government officially named him ambassador. But with Christmas days away, he didn’t expect the commander-in-chief to take action until mid-January.
“He got to it [the next day],” Hood said. “So I get a lovely email from the State Department saying I need to be administratively sworn in as soon as possible.”
It’s just the next chapter of Hood’s diplomatic career and life, which began after he graduated from Dartmouth College in Hanover with a bachelor’s degree in French language and literature, a 2021 Sentinel profile on Hood reported. He taught English in the eastern African nation of Burkina Faso on a Fulbright scholarship.
After Hood and his wife, Anne, returned to the U.S. and took their vows, Hood pursued a master’s degree in development economics and international development at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., according to the Sentinel profile. His first work with the U.S. Department of State came when he took on a summer internship and then worked full-time after receiving his master’s.
Most recently, he served as acting assistant secretary of state for the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs from August 2021 to April 2022, according to the agency’s website.
Hood anticipates arriving in Tunisia by the end of the month, where he’ll then have to present his credentials to President Kais Saied. He’ll be taking over leadership from Natasha Franceschi, who’s served as chargées d’affaires ad interim for the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia since April 2022.
A chargés d’affaires ad interim, which Hood said is French for “person in charge in the interim,” heads an embassy as a temporary envoy while the search for an appointed ambassador is carried out. Previously, Hood served as chargés d’affaires and deputy chief of mission for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.
“That was a little stressful, but I think it helped prepare me for this next role,” he said. “We just brought America to [Iraqis] and appreciated their culture and their history and their language. I think that was an important thing to do when U.S.-Saudi relations were kind of rocky.”
Hood’s first knowledge of Tunisia while growing up came from his grandfather, who had stories of serving there during World War II as a U.S. Army service member, loading and unloading Navy ships in the port of Bizerte.
“He always talked very high of his Arab colleagues that he worked with who he said were very hard workers,” Hood said. “He was very respectful of them, and so I always had this fascination about Arab culture in North Africa in particular.”
Though he’s visited Tunisia a handful in times in past positions, Hood said he’s thrilled to be able to work there full-time to gain greater admiration for the country, whose history includes ancient empires like Carthage that were dominant in northern Africa for centuries.
“They’ve got better preserved Roman ruins than some in Rome,” Hood said. “[The U.S.] sent our first envoy there [around] 1800, several years after having established diplomatic relations with them. So, this is one of our oldest relationships.”
Before he makes way to Tunisia, Hood said he’s been looking back on his school years in Hinsdale and how they prepared him for his time representing America abroad throughout his career.
“My high school English teacher, [Mary Lou Currier], had gone into the Peace Corps after I graduated and served in Yemen, and I’ve served in Yemen, too,” Hood said. “I found an oral history she had done, ... found her address and I wrote her a note ... saying I wanted her to know what an impression she made on me.”
Another essential educator in Hood’s life was his French teacher, Ginny Knapp, whom he said accelerated his learning of the language early when she sent student teachers to him and his peers in elementary school.
“Once or twice a week we got French lessons in 3rd grade and 4th grade,” Hood said. “So by the time we got to high school French, some of us were pretty advanced. By the time I got to college, I had a really good head start, and that gave me the confidence to travel ... to places like France, Senegal and Burkina Faso.”
He said family and friends are excited for his role, but after his many years working in consulate roles, he said some people were expecting his next foreign role to be “just another assignment.”
“I think this is the first time they actually understand the title,” Hood said, grinning. “One of them said to me, ‘This means you’re going to be the head guy, right?’ Because every other time I’ve been the deputy head guy, or the head of a section of the embassy doing very specific things. This is the first time I’ll be the ambassador.”
