Hinsdale native Joey Hood, shown Saturday at Brewbakers in Keene, was confirmed U.S. ambassador to Tunisia by the U.S. Senate on Dec. 22. 

 Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff

Cheshire County may be a lot different from Tunisia, a northern African nation bordered by Algeria and Libya. But Joey Hood said he treasures his upbringing in the Monadnock Region ahead of accepting his new job: U.S. ambassador to Tunisia.

