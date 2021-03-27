The COVID-related death of a Cheshire County resident was among two announced by state health officials Friday.
The Cheshire County man was 60 or older; the other death involved a male from Hillsborough County who was younger than 60.
To date, officials have attributed the deaths of 31 Cheshire County residents to the novel coronavirus, of the 1,231 deaths recorded statewide.
Also Friday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 389 more positive tests for the virus. They included six in Cheshire County, two in Sullivan County, 78 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 23 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 82,374 people have tested positive for COVID-19, about 95 percent (78,425 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the state health department. About 3 percent (2,718 people) have active infections.
The current cases include 110 in Cheshire County, 32 in Sullivan County, 482 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 109 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Friday morning, 71 people were in hospitals for COVID-19. The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.9 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.