The death of another Cheshire County resident has been attributed to COVID-19, the 36th to be announced since the pandemic began.
The death of the local man, who was 60 or older, brings the state’s total to 1,389, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
New Hampshire health officials were aware of 893 active cases in the state as of Wednesday morning, and 34 people with the virus were in Granite State hospitals.
As the more contagious delta variant raises new concerns in the battle against COVID-19, the state has been averaging 123 new cases per day during the last seven days. This represents a 96 percent increase compared to the previous seven-day period, according to the state health department.
Statewide, 101,277 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and about 98 percent of them have recovered, according to state statistics.
The state’s current test positivity rate is 3.9 percent based on an average of about 3,500 COVID-19 tests conducted per day.
About 54 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.