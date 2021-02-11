New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced the COVID-19-related death of a Cheshire County man, along with six more deaths attributed to the viral disease.
All seven of the latest reported deaths involved people 60 or older. The others were of three Hillsborough County men, a Hillsborough County woman, and a man and a woman from Merrimack County.
To date, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has announced the COVID-related deaths of 22 people from Cheshire County.
Also Wednesday, state health officials reported 374 more positive tests for the novel coronavirus, stretching back to Monday. They included 22 from Cheshire County, three from Sullivan County, 39 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and nine for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 69,247 people have tested positive for COVID-19, just under 94 percent (64,989 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the state health department. Just under 2 percent (1,116 people) have died. Slightly less than 5 percent (3,142 people) have active infections.
The current cases included 106 in Cheshire County, 88 in Sullivan County, 475 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 52 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
Keene leads the region in number of active cases, with 34, followed by Rindge with 26, New Ipswich with 21 and Peterborough with 19.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.9 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Wednesday morning, 142 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.