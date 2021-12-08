A Cheshire County man was among several people whose COVID-attributed deaths New Hampshire health officials announced Tuesday.
All 10 were 60 or older, as were three people whose deaths more than two weeks ago have now been confirmed as related to the virus. Each of those individuals — women from Merrimack County and Rockingham County — was at least 80, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Tuesday morning, 170,080 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19, and the deaths of about one percent of them — 1,757 people — had been attributed to it.
State health officials knew of 9,324 active COVID-19 cases statewide, and 441 patients with the virus in New Hampshire hospitals.
Approximately 93 percent, or 158,999, of those who’ve tested positive have recovered, the state’s latest data show.
In addition to the area man, state health officials Tuesday announced the COVID-related deaths of a Belknap County man and woman, a Carroll County woman, a Hillsborough County man and woman, two women from Merrimack County, and a woman and man who lived in Rockingham County.