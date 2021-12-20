Cheshire County has the second-lowest rate in New Hampshire of 5 to 11-year-olds who've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, national health data show, nearly two months after the shot was cleared for that age group.
And while the other nine counties in the state aren't too far ahead, local public health experts say it's crucial that these kids get inoculated.
"Children have a more difficult time with physical distancing and hand hygiene, which can lead to unknowingly infecting others," Tricia Zahn, director of the Keene-based Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, said in an email. "It is also important to vaccinate this group so they can continue to participate in child care and school."
As of Monday, 62.1 percent of Cheshire County's children age 5 to 11 had been fully vaccinated, according to the latest data available from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is in line with the county's overall vaccination rate of 59.4 percent — the lowest in the state — which has largely been stalled since the summer.
The only county with a lower rate for the 5 to 11-year-old age group is Belknap at 61.5 percent.
Sullivan County was marginally ahead, with a rate of 62.3 percent, while Hillsborough County fared slightly better at 63.4 percent.
The county with the highest rate among the age group is Grafton, with data showing 74 percent of kids inoculated. Carroll County isn't far behind at 71.4 percent.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services does not have data on its website for 5 to 11-year-olds, so town-specific information was not available.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was given emergency authorization for children between 5 and 11 on Oct. 29 by the Food and Drug Administration. (The other two approved vaccines, by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are available only to those 18 and older.)
Clinical trials of Pfizer's vaccine found it to be about 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in 5 to 11-year-olds, according to the FDA. No severe cases of the viral disease were found in those vaccinated during clinical trials, the agency says.
In addition to using a smaller needle for the age group, the dosage is one-third of that given to adults.
And even though COVID-19 tends to be milder in children than adults, it can make children very sick, require hospitalization or even result in death, according to the CDC.
The state health department on Monday announced the first New Hampshire child known to have died from complications of the viral disease, according to a news release. The child, whose age was not specified, was not old enough to be vaccinated when they died in September, the release notes.
About 30 percent of all new COVID-19 infections in the Granite State are in people under 18, according to the release, which urges kids and adults alike to get vaccinated.
And while local health experts have said there is no crystallized number where vaccination rates should be, generally, the higher the better.
Zahn, of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, said the organization — which oversees the region's vaccination efforts — has been helping community members find the best vaccination option for them.
"Everyone is trying to do the right thing for themselves and their families based on the information and resources they have available to them," she said.
One option for inoculation is through the local hospitals.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has administered just over 1,200 shots for kids 5 to 12 as of Monday, according to spokeswoman Heather Atwell. The Dartmouth-Hitchcock affiliate has hosted four vaccine clinics just for kids since November, and is planning more in early 2022. Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough did not respond to a request from The Sentinel for that figure, or additional comment on the subject.
School-based vaccination clinics are another way the public health network is meeting people where they're at, Zahn said, with several conducted throughout the fall at area districts.
Pop-up clinics — which typically offer several types of shots, like boosters and kids' doses — have also occurred throughout December at the network and at Cheshire Medical, with more planned in the coming months. Those dates aren't set yet, according to Cheshire Medical spokesman Matthew Barone.
The network is also continuing to educate the public on the importance of getting vaccinated and debunk any misinformation that could be circulating, according to Zahn, and she encouraged others to do the same.
"The best thing individuals in the community can do is connect with people in their lives and let them know they are important and needed," she said. "Do your best to have a conversation with them to understand their concerns and ... help them access a COVID-19 vaccine."
To schedule a vaccination appointment for pharmacies, hospitals and other health agencies, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.
Schools interested in hosting a vaccination clinic can contact Jane Parayil of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network at jparayil@cheshire-med.com.