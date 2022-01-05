Cheshire County is set to join a program that supports the use of hydropower — mostly generated in New Hampshire — and saves the county about $30,000 a year.
At a Dec. 15 meeting, county commissioners voted to join a group net-metering program administered by Auburn-based energy advisory Freedom Energy Logistics in partnership with Maryland-based Central Rivers Power, according to meeting minutes.
By entering the agreement, the county will compel Eversource, the county’s default energy supplier, to purchase power generated by dams across New Hampshire and Vermont, according to Bart Fromuth, chief executive officer of Freedom Energy Logistics. Pending final approval from the Public Utilities Commission, the program is expected to kick off in the coming months, he said.
Net metering allows homes, businesses and municipalities with renewable-energy generators — such as solar panels — to sell to or receive credit from a utility company for excess energy, which flows to the electric grid.
Group net metering, as it was established under New Hampshire state law in 2013, involves a renewable energy generator, called a “host,” to share the proceeds made from excess energy with “group members,” according to the Public Utilities Commission.
In August, N.H. legislators passed HB 315, which allows hosts producing between one and five megawatts of power to participate in net metering as long as the hosts produce electricity to match the requirements of participating municipal entities.
Central Rivers Power owns and operates 45 hydroelectric facilities across the country, according to the company website. Four of those dams to be used in the group net-metering program are in Gorham, Hillsboro, Hooksett and Canaan, Vt., which collectively produce about 40 million kilowatt hours of energy each year, according to Fromuth.
“The whole thing is about giving the hydro dams access to above-market rates to stay in business,” Fromuth said, noting that hydro facilities have long struggled to compete with the relatively low price of natural gas.
For the program agreement’s five-year term, Cheshire County will be a “virtual off-taker,” Fromuth said, meaning the county won’t necessarily be directly powered by the energy generated by the dams but will compel Eversource to purchase excess energy generated by the dams at a standard rate for its grid, Fromuth said.
This provides a revenue boost for the dams, and in return Cheshire County will receive a rebate of $0.005 per kilowatt hour used. The county’s campuses — which includes buildings in Keene, the department of corrections, and Maplewood Nursing Home — require about 6 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, according to Assistant County Administrator Rod Bouchard. The county will not need to change its energy practices but will receive about $30,000 a year while participating in the program.
The annual $30,000 will offset the county’s power purchasing, reducing overall operating costs, Bouchard said in an email.