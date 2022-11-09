20221109-LOC-ELECTIONDAY-15

Jodi Newell campaigns outside Keene Ward 4's polling place, Symonds Elementary School, on Tuesday afternoon. The Democrat won a seat in the N.H. House of Representatives in Cheshire County District 4, part of a strong showing for Democrats in the Cheshire County delegation.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Every incumbent seeking re-election Tuesday in the N.H. House of Representatives in Cheshire County came out victorious, and Republicans picked up one seat in the county delegation that remains dominated by Democrats.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com

