Cheshire County has the lowest rate of 5- to 11-year-olds fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state, according to new county-by-county data released earlier this month.
There have been multiple opportunities locally to get inoculated since the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for this age group more than two months ago, but area health experts say many parents remain hesitant.
“There is ... a pretty large subset of people digging in their heels about getting their children [a] COVID vaccine as the presentation is milder or the adults have had breakthrough infections even with vaccination,” Dr. Geraldine Rubin, chair of Cheshire Medical Center’s pediatric department, said in an email. “We still need to remember that the hospitalization rates for children are increasing.”
As of Jan. 12 — the latest numbers available from a Kaiser Health News analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — 12.9 percent of Cheshire County kids age 5 to 11 were fully vaccinated. About 22 percent had received at least one dose, the data show.
Belknap and Merrimack counties weren’t too far ahead in their rates of fully inoculated 5- to 11-year-olds, at 13.1 and 13.3 percent, respectively. Hillsborough (16.7 percent) and Sullivan (15.3 percent) counties, which surround Cheshire, make up the remaining bottom five counties.
Strafford County had the highest immunization rate among young children with 23.8 percent fully vaccinated and 40.6 percent having had at least one dose, according to the data from Kaiser Health News, a national nonprofit health news organization.
Four counties in the Granite State — Grafton, Rockingham, Coos and Carroll — followed closely behind, with rates between 21 and just under 23.5 percent, the data show.
At 19.7 percent, New Hampshire has the lowest statewide rate of fully vaccinated kids in New England, according to the data, in stark contrast with Vermont, which has the highest rate at 48 percent.
Cheshire County’s rate could be low for many reasons, local health experts say.
Rubin, of Cheshire Medical, said many parents are concerned about getting their child inoculated because the vaccine is new, and they don’t know what sort of long-term side effects the shot could carry.
Particularly, she said she’s had parents say they are worried about myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle often caused by a viral infection — that has occurred in a small percentage of young people who received the coronavirus vaccine.
“This event is rare and tends to occur in teens and young adult males ...,” Rubin explained. “It is more common to get myocarditis from a COVID-19 infection than from the vaccine.”
She added that of the children hospitalized for COVID-19, severe cases are causing multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). This can cause severe heart problems, including an aneurysm of the coronary arteries.
The COVID-19 vaccine, national data show, is 91 percent effective in preventing MIS-C in 12- to 18-year-olds, and 95 percent of those hospitalized with the syndrome have not been vaccinated.
Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical, said it’s important to improve these low pediatric vaccination rates because the number of children being hospitalized for COVID-19 is increasing nationwide amid the current surge.
Since December, a record number of kids nationally have been hospitalized for COVID-19. The CDC reported that the seven-day average of children hospitalized nationwide for the week ending Wednesday was 894, one of the highest rates to date.
And while Khole said that kids generally fare better with COVID-19 than adults, there is still the risk of developing complications.
Additionally, children are more likely to unknowingly spread the viral disease to others.
“Given their exposure to other kids and adults by way of daycares, schools, and their own household, the likelihood of lateral spread increases, thereby elevating the risk for adults too, especially the immunocompromised or those who may not be eligible for vaccination,” Khole said in an email.
Tricia Zahn, director of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network — which oversees the region’s vaccination efforts — said the organization has run many school-based vaccination clinics for 5- to 11-year-olds to “remove as many barriers as possible for families.”
Zahn said the network is continuing to schedule school-based and community clinics to “meet folks where they are.”
She added that the state is working to open more fixed vaccination sites across New Hampshire — including one in Keene — to help increase access for all ages, though specific details on the planned local site are not yet available.
“As folks see those around them get vaccinated and the added benefits vaccination affords, like not needing to quarantine after an exposure, we are encouraged that the vaccination rate will continue to increase,” Zahn said in an email.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call 2-1-1. For a list of community or school clinics, visit cheshiremed.org/vaccine.