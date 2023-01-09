The Cheshire County Republican Committee, made up of 32 members, has chosen new leaders, according to Jerry Sickels, who is the vice chairman of the Keene Republican Committee.
Jane Lane will continue as secretary while Nate Holmy will serve as the new treasurer, Anne Farrington the new vice chairman and Dan LeClair the new chairman of the committee.
LeClair is working on getting his PhD in American history. He also owns a construction business, DCL Custom Construction, and helps his wife run Gracie Land in Swanzey.
One of the biggest initiatives LeClair said he’s hoping to work on is the committee’s relationship with the public. He said he would like more concrete messaging so people understand exactly what their positions are on a lot of issues. He also wants to put together more inclusive events that people feel welcome to join.
“I want to have some family-friendly events that include and draw people out so we can have a more civil conversation,” LeClair said. “That seems to be what is missing: open conversation.”
He said he hopes to spark conversations that help people understand each other’s views and opinions, which he believes will help.
There are already committees in place to begin working on the website, social media platforms and outreach to local colleges, LeClair said.
LeClair said he’s lived in Cheshire County his entire life. He grew up in Troy and has lived in Swanzey for 25 years. He’s run for state Senate representing District 10 in 2018 and 2020 as well as the House in this past election cycle.
