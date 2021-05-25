Cheshire County has been awarded $300,000 in CARES Act funding, which will be used to support economic growth and job creation, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office announced in a news release.
Awarded through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the money will go toward the county’s Monadnock Region COVID-19 Recovery Campaign. It will be used to market the region to visitors and businesses, according to the news release. Cheshire County was the sole recipient of this grant.
The CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in March 2020, is a $2.2 trillion federal relief package that offered assistance to people, businesses and governments amid the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.
“The Monadnock region is one of New Hampshire’s most treasured areas and offers something for everyone — from outdoor recreation to breathtaking views and historic attractions,” Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a prepared statement. “I’m thrilled Cheshire County will receive these federal funds to promote the region’s landmarks to visitors, which will stimulate economic growth, job creation and recovery from this pandemic.”
The award was also praised by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.
Kuster said in the release that the money will help support New Hampshire’s economic recovery as communities begin to reopen to tourists and other visitors.