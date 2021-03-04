As Keene continues to pursue its own plans for a community power program, Cheshire County is looking to join a coalition of municipalities working to implement a similar initiative statewide.
The county is ready to start the process of officially joining Community Power Coalition NH, said County Administrator Chris Coates during a meeting of the county commissioners Wednesday. The coalition has brought together a number of communities — including the county and several New Hampshire cities and towns — in an effort to establish a community power program, which would enable local governments to purchase electricity on behalf of constituents.
Community power programs give governments more control over where the electricity used in the municipality comes from, with many using it as a way to boost their renewable portfolio. In the county’s case, only county facilities would be part of the program, while in towns and cities, residents and businesses would be able to opt into the program as well.
“We really are at a point where we want to form a committee to really develop an agreement that the commissioners then could sign off on,” Coates said during the meeting. “And we would be, then, at that point, officially a part of the collaborative.”
During the meeting, commissioners heard from Henry Herndon and Samuel Golding, of Clean Energy NH and Community Choice Partners, respectively, both of which are working with the Community Power Coalition NH. Herndon said the county’s next move should be to create a committee tasked with developing the county’s community power plan.
Golding explained that once the committee was formed, the plan would be for the county to bring forth a draft plan for review soon, with a pair of public hearings scheduled within the next month, to solicit feedback and potentially incorporate it into the plan.
“After the [committee] approves the plan as being in the best long-term interest of the county and the ratepayers — which is just the county for now — it would go to your governing body for passing along to your legislative body for approval,” Golding said.
He added that the goal is to bring forth that plan along with a joint powers agreement with the coalition to be considered together. If the county approves the agreement, it would officially join the coalition, where it would have a seat on the organization’s board of directors.
Separately from the coalition, the city of Keene is also developing a community power program. Keene City Councilors have discussed whether the city should also join the coalition, though they decided to go it alone for now.
Meanwhile, Keene’s energy committee recently sounded the alarm about proposed state legislation that would make changes to the existing statute governing community power programs.
House Bill 315, as written, would prevent the use of taxpayer dollars for community power programs, would increase the regulatory burden of such programs and would also limit the access government entities have to customer data collected by electric utilities.
Commissioner Terry Clark, who volunteered to serve as the county commission’s representative on the community power committee and until recently served as a Keene City Councilor, said he’s confident HB 315 will fail, or at least that it won’t pass as introduced. He said it’s important to continue developing the county’s plan in the meantime.
“Even if elements of HB 315 survive, it’s important that we are quick on our feet to adapt and make the best of it,” Clark told The Sentinel in an email. “There is no stopping CPA in the long run. I think the most the fossil fuel industry can hope for is to inconvenience us.”
No vote was needed to establish the committee on Wednesday. County officials will meet Monday morning with Herndon and Golding to continue the planning process.