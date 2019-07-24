Cheshire County officials hope to buy the county courthouse building in Keene from the economic development corporation that owns it.
The courthouse on Winter Street is home to Cheshire County Superior Court and the Keene branch of the 8th Circuit Court.
Since it was built in 2013, the building — often still called the "new" courthouse to distinguish it from the former courthouse building next door — has been owned by a subsidiary of Keene-based Monadnock Economic Development Corp. and leased to the state.
The nonprofit development corporation financed construction in part through New Markets Tax Credits, a federal program meant to encourage private investment in underdeveloped areas. The arrangement made the project affordable enough for the courts to stay in downtown Keene, MEDC President John G. Dugan said Wednesday. There had been talk of moving to Jaffrey — where the other 8th Circuit Court branch is — or housing court functions in shopping centers, according to Dugan and Robert J. Elliott, MEDC’s chief financial officer.
But the seven-year period in which investors claim tax credits is set to run out early next year, and MEDC is looking to sell the structure, Dugan said Wednesday at a county commissioners’ meeting.
The commissioners expressed interest in the deal. Though it would involve taking out a bond to cover the $6.75 million purchase price, the county would receive rent payments from the state that would make it profitable within six or seven years, according to estimates presented by Sheryl Trombly, the county’s finance director.
“This is gonna be a positive cash flow for the county,” Commissioner John G. Wozmak said. He and other officials noted that the building comes with a long-term tenant — the court system — making it a low-risk proposition.
According to the financial estimates, the county’s annual bond payments would start at $540,000 to $573,750, depending on the interest rate. The state would owe about $545,000 in rent that year.
Factoring in expenses, that would leave the county with a shortfall of at least $100,000 in 2020 — but bond payments would decrease each year, as rent rises 3 percent. In 2025 or 2026, the rent income would start covering bond payments and expenses, and the profit to the county would increase each year thereafter, according to the numbers.
The Cheshire County Delegation — made up of the county’s 23 state representatives — would have to approve any new bond. County Administrator Christopher C. Coates said he expects to discuss a possible purchase with the delegation Monday, though a formal vote would not happen immediately.
Dugan said both he and Elliott plan to retire next year and have been working to sell some of MEDC’s properties before then. The development corporation's board of directors is working on a succession plan, he said.
Dugan told the commissioners that MEDC wants to sell the courthouse early next year. The state has an option to purchase it, but does not seem interested, county officials said.
Sarah Lineberry, administrator of the N.H. Bureau of Court Facilities, told The Sentinel that the state does not plan to buy the building.
If the county does not move forward, Dugan said private buyers could be drawn to the prospect of a building with an existing, reliable tenant. “That’s what makes this very salable,” he said.