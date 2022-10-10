With some eating spaghetti and others opting for lasagna, Democratic candidates and constituents across Cheshire County and beyond gathered virtually Saturday to talk party strategy as they eye next month's state general election.
The meeting was the Cheshire County Democrats' annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraising event, which saw the likes of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seeking reelection on Nov. 8, and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., appear over the Zoom call. Cheshire County Democrats Chair Mohammad Saleh said Sunday the call attracted about 80-90 people throughout the evening.
The two politicians had admonition for their opponents, appreciation for their fellow Democrats and discussed issues they feel the Democratic Party can focus on to win over voters in the state and elsewhere during the midterms.
Hassan took her speaking time to tout a few of her actions since her election in 2017, which she said included working with Republicans to vote for a 900 percent increase in federal funding to fight opioid addiction and approve benefits for veterans exposed to toxic materials.
"I worked with a Republican to take on the entire health care industry to ban surprise medical billing, helping lower peoples' health care costs," she said to her online audience. "I helped negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure law to rebuild our crumbling roads and bridges and expand high-speed internet access to every corner of our state. I brought leaders from both parties together and passed the CHIPS and Science Act to ... help us make more things in America and build an innovative economy that can outcompete China and the rest of the world."
Hassan is seeking to keep her seat from Republican challenger Don Bolduc, whom she said does not share her approach of "working to find common ground" on legislation. She claimed he supports ending Social Security and Medicare in their current forms, cautioned voters on his recent remarks that women should "rejoice" over a national abortion ban and expressed concern he appears committed to decertifying the 2024 election should his preferred candidate lose.
"Suggesting that we overturn, that anyone overturn, the results of our free and purely administered elections is possibly the most dangerous idea that I have heard in my lifetime," Hassan said. "We cannot afford to have Don Bolduc in the U.S. Senate."
Khanna, who represents California's 17th congressional district including Silicon Valley, spoke at greater length as the headliner of the meeting. His theme was on the loss of domestic industry and, in turn, how the Democratic Party has lost favor among working class voters on account of what he feels is poor messaging.
He cited a recent visit to the sole graphite production company in the U.S. based in Chattanooga, Tenn., where he spoke with voters.
"A person in Chattanooga said it's going to take 10 years for us to get to 10 percent [of global graphite production] so I was talking about how all this has happened and it was a total mistake," Khanna told listeners. "He says, 'I don't understand, Khanna is a Democrat and he's talking about making things in America and I thought that was a Donald Trump thing. I said, 'Wow, our party has really lost the core tenets,' because it was not a Donald Trump thing; most people on this call know it was a [Franklin D. Roosevelt] thing."
Later on in his speech, Khanna said President Joe Biden's term has laid the foundation for wage increases for the working class and the "manufacturing renaissance" of American industry but that the Democratic Party's emphasis of this has been lackluster. He said losing points by Democratic candidates means a losing economy.
"We've got 350,000 manufacturing jobs that have returned to this country, [and] for the first time in America, the bottom 20 percent's railed wages have gone up," Khanna said. "For 50 years we weren't doing any of this and then part of it is just starting by acknowledging ... both parties made a mistake by ignoring communities, by ignoring production [and] by ignoring our industrial base."
Other Granite State Democrats participated by way of prerecorded speeches: N.H. Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley; Tom Sherman, the Democratic nominee for governor running against incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu; outgoing N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene; U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.; and District 2 Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington.
Those candidates shared a common link in their messages listing freedoms and their concern these would be taken away by Republicans on the ballot.
"The extremists we're seeing are taking our state in completely the wrong direction [and] Chris Sununu has spent years caving to these people to get reelected," Sherman said in a video. "That's why he signed the state's first abortion ban, why he's taking money from our public schools and giving it to private and religious schools and ... backing candidates for state and federal office who support restricting our freedoms even further."
Sherman said if voters don't take he stand, he worries the state "will become a place we just don't even recognize," and vowed to legalize marijuana, expand energy options and address the state's housing shortage for people to live and work in New Hampshire.
Similarly, Kuster invigorated viewers to "deliver a big blue wave" in the primary, which she said she believes has important consequences for constituents' rights.
"Freedom is on the ballot on Nov. 8: the freedom to send our kids to school knowing they will come home safe, the freedom of lower costs, clean energy and a brighter future for our planet," Kuster said in her recording. "The freedom to live in a democracy with fair, transparent elections, the freedom to be who you are, to marry who you love and of course, the freedom to make your own personal, private medical decisions."
