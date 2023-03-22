The Cheshire County Delegation has approved a $76.5 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year, about a 3.2 percent increase over last year's ratified figure.
The delegation gave the new $76,532,721 budget the go-ahead Monday night, county officials announced in a news release. It's expected that $29,093,371 will be raised by taxes, the same amount raised for the 2022 budget, the release states.
The 23-member delegation consists of state representatives who, alongside three commissioners, make up Cheshire County's government. Each year, the commissioners and county department heads develop a budget, which they bring to the delegation, County Administrator Christopher Coates explained. The delegation then assigns an executive committee — comprising delegation members — to work on the budget with the commissioners and county staff, before the full delegation takes a final vote.
According to the executive committee's budget proposal, which the delegation approved, the new budget is up $2,392,959 over the $74,139,762 budget for 2022.
Coates told The Sentinel Wednesday that the pandemic's impact on the local economy was a focus as the budget was crafted and approved.
"Our goal is to understand the environment of all of the towns still struggling with post-pandemic financial realities," he said. "That's what the goal was ... to be aware of communities struggling and maintain as best we could a tight budget."
County Finance Director Sheryl Trombly said that one of the main factors driving the budget increase is an influx of about $2 million in grant funding, as well as the growth of county programs such as Cheshire EMS and Connected Families, which she said are offset by revenue. Hence, she added, why there's no increase in taxes.
Cheshire County began its EMS service last year, has a contract with Cheshire Medical Center to move patients between health care facilities and is available to serve area communities. The new service, headquartered in Swanzey, also helps in some towns as a back-up EMS provider when the primary provider is not available. The service is funded through insurance receipts and by user fees paid by towns, such as Westmoreland, that choose to contract with Cheshire EMS.
Connected Families is a Keene-based initiative that focuses on helping families with children and young adults who have mental health and emotional issues seek services and treatments, according to the organization's website.
The county budget also funds other services, including the sheriff's office, the county jail in Keene and the registry of deeds.
In a March 14 letter to members of the delegation, N.H. Rep. Barry Faulkner, a Swanzey resident and chairman of the executive committee, said the 2023 budget proposed by the commissioners was $70,512,516.
Trombly said that after the budget reached the executive committee, it was adjusted to include leftover American Rescue Plan Act funds that were unspent in 2022, as well as about $700,000 from the state for Connected Families and $3.3 million for the Sheriff Dispatch Infrastructure Upgrade Project, which will replace the electronics on each of the county's 14 repeater towers this year.
With the county delegation having greenlit the 2023 budget, Trombly said the figure will be sent to the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration. It will be used to formulate the portion of taxes to be raised from each of the county's 23 municipalities, based on a tax model that includes current or new valuations and assessments.
