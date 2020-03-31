In a mostly virtual meeting Monday night, the Cheshire County Delegation unanimously approved the county’s $58.9 million operating budget for 2020.
While the figure is $7.2 million higher than the 2019 budget, the change in the amount of taxes to be raised is much smaller — an increase of $394,153, or 1.4 percent, over last year.
The large jump in the overall budget is mostly due to the county’s acquisition of the Keene courthouse on Winter Street. County officials have said the transaction will make the county money over time, as it receives rent payments from the state judicial branch.
The budget voted on Monday had been proposed by the delegation’s executive committee. The $58,903,473 proposal was an increase of $853,711 from the number the three-member Cheshire County Board of Commissioners had put forward last fall.
That increase was driven by making the Monadnock Region System of Care — a program aimed at improving behavioral health outcomes for local children with serious emotional issues — a billable department. The program will bill to Medicaid, according to Sheryl Trombly, the county’s finance director.
The new revenue that brings in will more than cover the added cost, she added.
The county government’s functions include Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, the county jail in Keene, the sheriff’s office and the county attorney’s office.
Monday’s meeting was held at the County Hall Building in Keene, but most participants weren’t there. Four of the 23 state representatives who make up the county delegation came in person. Another 16 called in, voting by telephone — a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Media outlets and members of the public were also allowed to listen in remotely. Inside the delegation hall, chairs were spaced six feet apart to comply with federal guidance on safe social distancing, according to County Administrator Christopher Coates.
The delegation’s chairman, Rep. Dan Eaton of Stoddard, kicked off the meeting by explaining when to mute one’s phone, how to interject and whom to text about technical difficulties.
“If you step away for a nature call, make sure your phone is on mute,” he added.
The meeting wrapped up after 35 minutes without any technical mishaps — or unfortunate background noise.