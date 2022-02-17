The COVID-related death of a Cheshire County woman is among 10 statewide that New Hampshire health officials announced Wednesday. This brings the Cheshire County coronavirus death toll to at least 98, according to state statistics.
The local woman was 60 or older, as were most of the others whose deaths were reported Wednesday: a Belknap County man, a Coos County man, a woman and a man from Hillsborough County, a Merrimack County man, a Rockingham County man and a man from Sullivan County. Two of the deaths involved people younger than 60: a male resident of Hillsborough County and a male resident of Strafford County.
As of Wednesday morning, 291,540 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 98 percent of them (285,941 people) had recovered, whereas the deaths of about 1 percent of them (2,326 people) had been attributed to the virus.
Health officials were aware of 3,273 current cases — 319 in Cheshire County — and 134 people with active infections in New Hampshire hospitals. (The latter number does not include patients who are no longer contagious but remain hospitalized as they recover from the virus.)