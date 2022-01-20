The COVID-related deaths of four Cheshire County residents were among 24 the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday. This brings the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 90 and the state’s to more than 2,000, according to state statistics.
The Cheshire County residents whose deaths were announced Wednesday included two women and a man, each 60 or older. The fourth was a female who was younger than 60.
Since the pandemic started, 251,441 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, with the deaths of about 1 percent of them — 2,109 people — attributed to the virus, according to the latest DHHS statistics. As of Wednesday morning, health officials were aware of 18,986 current cases of the disease, including 723 in Cheshire County, and 410 people with active infections in New Hampshire hospitals. (This number does not include patients still hospitalized as they recover.)
The other deaths reported Wednesday involved a Belknap County woman (60 or older); a Carroll County woman (60 or older); four Hillsborough County men (60 or older); three Merrimack County men (60 or older); a Merrimack County woman (60 or older); a male Merrimack County resident (younger than 60); three Rockingham County women (60 or older); two Rockingham County men (60 or older); a female Rockingham County resident (younger than 60); a Strafford County woman (60 or older); a Strafford County man (60 or older); and a male resident of Strafford County (younger than 60).
New Hampshire is averaging 2,840 coronavirus cases per day, based on information collected by the state health departmen during the past seven days.