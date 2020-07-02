Another Cheshire County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, and the deaths of two more Granite Staters have been attributed to the disease, New Hampshire health officials announced Wednesday.
The most recently reported deaths involved two Hillsborough County women who were 60 or older.
To date, New Hampshire has tallied 5,802 confirmed cases of the viral disease and 373 deaths related to it. Seventy-seven percent of people who have tested positive have recovered, according to the state health department.
The case count includes 20 positives announced Wednesday. Among them is the Cheshire County positive, one positive out of Sullivan County and two from Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
Since March, Cheshire County as seen 72 cases of COVID-19, according to the state health department, and two related deaths.
As of Wednesday, there were 938 known current cases of COVID-19 in the state. They included one to four cases in each of the local communities of Antrim, Bennington , Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.