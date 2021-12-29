Cheshire County’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed 70, New Hampshire health officials announced Tuesday.
The deaths of the two local men, both 60 or older, related to the viral respiratory illness bring the county’s total to at least 71. Theirs were among the 19 deaths the state health department announced Tuesday.
All but two of those people were 60 or older, including: one man in Carroll County, one male resident of Coos County, three women and two men in Hillsborough County, one male resident of Merrimack County, three women and two men in Rockingham County, one male resident of Strafford County, one man in Sullivan County.
Additionally, two male residents of Rockingham County younger than 60 also died of the coronavirus, the state announced Tuesday.
State officials knew of 7,279 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning and reported 391 people with the virus in New Hampshire hospitals. A total of 195,004 people have tested positive since the virus was identified, and the deaths of about 1 percent of them — 1,935 people — have been attributed to it, the state’s latest statistics show.
In addition to the 71 Cheshire County residents who have died of COVID-19, that figure includes at least 52 Sullivan County residents and at least 374 residents of parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.