The death of a 47th Cheshire County resident — a man who was 60 or older — has been attributed to COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Tuesday. Two other deaths were reported that evening, of a Hillsborough County woman and a Rockingham County man, both at least 60.
To date, the state has tallied 1,490 COVID-19-related deaths, about 1.2 percent of the 122,450 people who have tested positive for the virus. As of Tuesday morning, state health officials knew of 3,403 active COVID-19 cases, 148 of them in Cheshire County and 201 in Sullivan County. Another 447 were in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and in 171 cases, the county of residence had not yet been determined.
A total of 129 patients with COVID-19 were in New Hampshire hospitals.