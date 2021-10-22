State health officials Thursday announced the COVID-19-related death of another Cheshire County resident, the 49th reported since the pandemic began.
The Cheshire County man’s death was one of two listed in the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest daily COVID update. The other death involved a Hillsborough County man. But men were 60 or older.
Their deaths bring the number of New Hampshire residents known to have died due to COVID-19 to 1,539, representing about 1 percent of the 131,255 people who have tested positive for the virus.
As of Thursday morning, state health officials had identified 4,849 active cases of the disease — at least 280 of them in Cheshire County — and 205 patients with COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals.