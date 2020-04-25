The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the state's total number of diagnosed cases to 1,787. One of the new cases is in Cheshire County.
The state also reports seven additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 60. These include one male and three female residents of Strafford County and one male and two female residents of Hillsborough County. All were at least 60 years old, the state reports.
Besides Cheshire's single new case, others live in the counties of Rockingham (26), Hillsborough (10, excluding Manchester and Nashua), Merrimack (8), Strafford (3) and Belknap (1). There are 12 newly identified cases in the city of Manchester and five in Nashua.
The county of residence is still being determined for three new cases, health officials say.
Of those cases with complete information, two are under age 18 and the remainder are adults. Fifty-five percent are female, and 45 percent are male, the state reports.
The Department of Health and Human Services says community-based transmission continues to increase in New Hampshire. As a result, Gov. Chris Sununu extended his state of emergency order yesterday for another 21 days.
Cheshire County now has 36 known cases. Neighboring Hillsborough remains the hardest hit county in the state with 780 confirmed cases, followed by Rockingham with 593. Sullivan County has 11 confirmed cases.
Of the total number of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire, 238 have been hospitalized while 777 have recovered.
New Hampshire's statistics shrink in comparison with those of neighboring Massachusetts, which announced today that the state had reached a total of 53,348 confirmed cases with 2,730 deaths among those cases.
Also today, Vermont reported 843 total confirmed cases and 46 deaths from the disease, while Maine announced 990 confirmed cases and 50 coronavirus-related deaths.