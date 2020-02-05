Cheshire County Commissioner Charles F. “Chuck” Weed, D-Keene, is backing U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Weed represents Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury on the commission and is a former longtime state representative.
“To me, the choice of Elizabeth Warren is the most sensible way to begin the massive restoration of civil society based on scientific evidence and effective advocacy for working people,” Weed wrote in a letter to The Sentinel, in which he bemoans the current leadership. “... Her skilled mind and developed plans including the Green New Deal will overwhelm the twittering, shallow, and ignorant choice of an unpopular Trump and the McConnell Republicans.”